Boyfriend indicted in killing of Franklin County's long-missing Heather Hodges

ROCKY MOUNT — A Franklin County special grand jury on Thursday indicted Paul Jordan II on charges of second degree murder and concealing a body.

The indictments are related to the 2012 disappearance of Heather Hodges, a 22-year-old Rocky Mount mother.

Jordan, now 49, was Heather Hodges' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance and reported her missing April 11, 2012, two days after she was last seen alive by her family.

According to previous articles in The Roanoke Times, Jordan claimed to have last seen Hodges about 10:30 p.m. April 9 at the Shady Lane home they shared.

Jordan reportedly said he had left the residence to go to the Dairy Queen at the corner of U.S. 220 and Wirtz Road to buy Hodges a Blizzard and that when he returned she was gone.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. April 9, Crystal Hodges, her sister, had dropped off Heather Hodges at the Shady Lane residence after Heather had spent a few nights with her family.

When Hodges disappeared in 2012, she left behind a daughter.

Crystal Hodges said her sister told her about two months before she disappeared that if something happened to her, Crystal should never stop looking for her.

Court records show that Jordan has a criminal history that includes both felony and misdemeanor convictions, including one related to an April 5, 2012, misdemeanor assault on Paula Hodges, mother of Heather and Crystal. Paula Hodges' handwritten account of the assault said it happened at the residence on Shady Lane and reported that Jordan had hit her with a chair and metal toys and had chased her with a baseball bat before she was able to escape the house.

Jordan was identified as the primary person of interest in what became the criminal investigation of Heather's disappearance.

In April 2016, a site was unveiled honoring Heather along the Blackwater River, where she loved to fish and kayak. The land for the site was donated by a private property owner and is near where Heather Hodges went missing.

In July 2017, more than five years after Hodges' disappearance, Jordan was arrested on charges of felony abduction by force/intimidation in a case involving a 19-year-old victim, but which was unrelated to Heather Hodges' disappearance.

In late 2018, Jordan was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, a sentence that was related to the 2017 case. Jordan is currently incarcerated at the Green Rock Correctional Center.

Investigation into Heather Hodges' disappearance never stopped, “yielding significant additional evidence of Jordan's involvement in Heather's disappearance and death, although her body has not yet been located,” the Thursday news release from the sheriff's office said.

The investigation into Heather Hodges' disappearance remains ongoing, according to the release.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.