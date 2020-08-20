Brokerage Edward Jones takes former Wytheville adviser to court

The brokerage firm Edward Jones won a court ruling against a former company financial adviser in Wytheville who is accused of steering former clients and millions in assets to his new employer despite a non-solicitation agreement.

In winning a restraining order Wednesday against Samuel "Ed" Clyburn Jr., Edward Jones told the court that the branch Clyburn ran had $70 million in assets under management when he resigned in June but $21 million less about three weeks later. The difference had been transferred to Clyburn at the Wytheville branch of Ameriprise Financial, where he subsequently worked, Edward Jones said in filings.

U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad ordered Clyburn to not violate his non-solicitation agreement, a ruling that will be in effect for at least two weeks unless modified. The case has not been scheduled for trial.

Clyburn has denied wrongdoing.