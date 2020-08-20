Brokerage Edward Jones takes former Wytheville adviser to court

The brokerage firm Edward Jones won a court ruling against a former company financial adviser in Wytheville who is accused of steering former clients and millions in assets to his new employer despite a non-solicitation agreement.
In winning a restraining order Wednesday against Samuel "Ed" Clyburn Jr., Edward Jones told the court that the branch Clyburn ran had $70 million in assets under management when he resigned in June but $21 million less about three weeks later. The difference had been transferred to Clyburn at the Wytheville branch of Ameriprise Financial, where he subsequently worked, Edward Jones said in filings.
U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad ordered Clyburn to not violate his non-solicitation agreement, a ruling that will be in effect for at least two weeks unless modified. The case has not been scheduled for trial.
Clyburn has denied wrongdoing.
Edward Jones, a financial services firm based in St. Louis, specializes in the investment needs of individuals and small businesses. Clyburn, an employee since 2009, resigned in late June and took a similar position with Ameriprise in Wytheville, the suit said. Edward Jones contends that its employment agreement with Clyburn forbade him from soliciting his former clients for one year after leaving the company. However, the suit contends, Clyburn committed breach of contract and misappropriation of trade secrets by working before and after he left to take clients and their investments with him.
Those actions allegedly resulted in some former Edward Jones clients visiting what they thought was their Edward Jones branch only to find that Clyburn was operating it under the Ameriprise umbrella and wanted them to change brokerages, the suit said.
