Brother admits guilt in the death of sister's ex in 2019 Rocky Mount slaying

ROCKY MOUNT — More than two years after a Rocky Mount man was fatally shot outside a friend's home during a car parts theft, a person has been convicted and sentenced in his death.
Although police initially charged Kaneisha Shatae Hannon, 30, of Martinsville, in the 2019 slaying of Tony Dimitri Bruce, this week in Franklin County Circuit Court, another figure stepped forward to admit culpability — her older brother.
On Tuesday, Richard Lee Hannon Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, shooting in the commission of a felony, and counts of firing a gun at an occupied dwelling.
Under his plea agreement, he must serve seven and a half years in prison and carry another 17½ years in suspended time.
Richard Hannon's active term falls two months above the maximum punishment recommended by sentencing guidelines.
The Rocky Mount homicide — the town's first in two decades — has an intricate backstory.
Both siblings have confirmed that Kaneisha Hannon and Tony Bruce had been romantically involved, and that during their time together, she gave him $500 worth of tires and rims for his Cadillac. Sometime after the relationship ended, however, on June 17, 2019, the sister and brother went to the Bland Street town house where Bruce was staying to reclaim those parts and accessories.
As they started that task, Bruce came out of the home and a confrontation ensued involving gunfire from at least two pistols. Bruce was shot once in the chest, a wound that proved fatal.
The Hannons left, but both were arrested the following day, and soon after she gave a statement to police.
“Kaneisha said she shot Tony, using her firearm,” a .40-caliber Glock, Franklin County Commonwealth's Attorney A.J. Dudley said at Tuesday's hearing. “She gave what I would describe as overtones of a self-defense nature.”
Once she was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder, however, she spoke with detectives again.
“That second statement from Kaneisha said ‘Everything I told you before is largely true, except for one major detail ... I didn't shoot Tony. My brother Richard was there. He shot Tony,’” Dudley said in court.
On March 15, she abruptly pleaded guilty to several lesser charges — including providing false information to an investigator, giving a gun to a felon, attempted breaking and entering, and the attempted grand larceny of the tires — and received two years and three months to serve, with more than 23 years in suspended time.
According to her plea agreement, that lengthy suspended term was contingent upon her “full and truthful cooperation with the Commonwealth with regard to the investigation and/or prosecution” of the case, including giving testimony against her brother.
“The Commonwealth believed that Richard fired the weapon, not Kaneisha,” Dudley said in court. “We didn't believe we could prove Richard fired the weapon without Kaneisha's cooperation.”
Richard Hannon, whose prior charges were dropped in late 2019, was indicted in March on counts including second-degree murder. He had been scheduled to take his cases to a jury trial on Sept. 7.
In summarizing the prosecution's evidence against him, Dudley said shell casings found in the yard, near where the cars were parked, were consistent with where Richard Hannon had been standing.
“Our evidence would be that Kaneisha's firearm was fired by Richard, toward Mr. Bruce,” he said. Other rounds fired continued into the Bland Street home, through a dividing wall and into an adjacent residence, but no one else was reported hurt.
Dudley also said a .40-caliber handgun and several shell casings were found near the front stoop where Tony Bruce had been standing, and investigators found gunshot residue on the victim's right hand.
“The Commonwealth would not have been able to ignore the physical and forensic evidence that Tony fired this weapon numerous times,” Dudley said, but added that none of those rounds caused injuries or documentable damage.
During Tuesday's hearing, which lasted about 40 minutes, Richard Hannon offered no evidence and said little, sometimes raising his eyes toward the ceiling, and occasionally using a tissue to wipe his face.
"I want to say that I'm sorry," Hannon said, quietly, in a short remark before his sentencing. "I was scared for my life."
The four charges Richard Hannon faced could have brought him as much as 25 years in prison.
“We felt we had a case for self-defense,” Hannon's attorney, Holland Perdue, said after the hearing. “We evaluated it in its entirety, and we took the pros and cons, and decided it was in the best interest to resolve it.
“It's a bad case all the way around,” Perdue said.