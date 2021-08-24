Brother admits guilt in the death of sister's ex in 2019 Rocky Mount slaying

“The Commonwealth believed that Richard fired the weapon, not Kaneisha,” Dudley said in court. “We didn't believe we could prove Richard fired the weapon without Kaneisha's cooperation.”

Richard Hannon, whose prior charges were dropped in late 2019, was indicted in March on counts including second-degree murder. He had been scheduled to take his cases to a jury trial on Sept. 7.

In summarizing the prosecution's evidence against him, Dudley said shell casings found in the yard, near where the cars were parked, were consistent with where Richard Hannon had been standing.

“Our evidence would be that Kaneisha's firearm was fired by Richard, toward Mr. Bruce,” he said. Other rounds fired continued into the Bland Street home, through a dividing wall and into an adjacent residence, but no one else was reported hurt.

Dudley also said a .40-caliber handgun and several shell casings were found near the front stoop where Tony Bruce had been standing, and investigators found gunshot residue on the victim's right hand.

“The Commonwealth would not have been able to ignore the physical and forensic evidence that Tony fired this weapon numerous times,” Dudley said, but added that none of those rounds caused injuries or documentable damage.