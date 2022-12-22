Brother charged with sister's murder in Montgomery County

A Montgomery County man faces a murder charge after his sister died Wednesday from an apparent gunshot wound, the county sheriff's office reported.

Nancy Snider, 60, was found dead at the home of her brother, Russell Steven Snider by officers who answered a 911 call from a neighbor, Lt. Kenny Light of the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Light said the emergency call came in at about 9:30 a.m. and that Nancy Snider appeared to have been shot, although investigation is continuing and the cause of death has not been officially determined.

Light declined to say what is thought to have occurred between the siblings.

Russell Snider, 52, was charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Russell Snider's residence is in the 900 block of Switchback Road, located west of Christiansburg. Nancy Snider also lived in the Christiansburg area, Light said.

A search warrant filed in the case said that investigators searching Russell Snider's home collected a revolver, two fire cartridge cases and four unfired cartridge cases that were in the revolver.

Officers also found a fired bullet between the back doors and took a swab of a red stain on the back door glass, the search warrant said.

Also seized were notebooks, a cell phone, pieces of cloth and a blanket, a holster, a blood sample from the kitchen and what was listed as parts of a couch.