Bystander, juvenile wounded in 2 weekend shootings reported in Roanoke

A bystander was hurt Saturday night when gunfire broke out near a store in northwest Roanoke.
The shots were reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cove Road, police said. A woman sustained a gunshot wound that appeared to be serious but not life-threatening.
Investigators don’t believe the woman was a target of the shooting.
Employees at the nearby Mera Mart and Deli said the shooting erupted in the street outside their business.
Three bullets pierced the building. The victim, who was inside the busy store at the time, was injured by one of the shots.
Another bullet punctured a front window near the register next to where clerk Reshad Sroor had been standing.
A spray of broken glass inflicted minor cuts on his face. Sroor said he and others frantically dove for cover.
“It was really scary,” he said Monday. “It was crazy. I don’t know what’s happening today. It was just crazy.”
Workers said they didn’t see the shooting itself but people who had been outside said the gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles that were in the street near the store.
No altercations had taken place at the store itself, staff said.
In an update issued about 12 hours after the shooting, Roanoke police said details about what led up to it remained limited. No suspects were still on the scene when officers arrived.
The victim tried to drive herself to the hospital but officers responding to the 911 calls encountered her car leaving the site and the people in the car stopped to talk with authorities.
Roanoke Fire-EMS was summoned to get the victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The police confirmed finding property damage at a nearby business but didn’t name the location.
This is the 30th shooting with a non-fatal injury reported so far this year in Roanoke and the second that occurred on Saturday, according to figures tracked by The Roanoke Times.
In an incident reported about 2 a.m. Saturday, a teenage boy was found in the 200 block of Cherry Avenue Northwest with a gunshot wound that appeared to be serious.
Investigators have since determined that shooting had taken place about 15 minutes earlier in a downtown parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue Southeast.
Officers patrolling downtown heard the shots and responded but details about what sparked the shooting remained sparse in the immediate hours afterward.
No arrests have been made in either of these cases. Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.
Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.