Bystander, juvenile wounded in 2 weekend shootings reported in Roanoke

A bystander was hurt Saturday night when gunfire broke out near a store in northwest Roanoke.

The shots were reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cove Road, police said. A woman sustained a gunshot wound that appeared to be serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators don’t believe the woman was a target of the shooting.

Employees at the nearby Mera Mart and Deli said the shooting erupted in the street outside their business.

Three bullets pierced the building. The victim, who was inside the busy store at the time, was injured by one of the shots.

Another bullet punctured a front window near the register next to where clerk Reshad Sroor had been standing.

A spray of broken glass inflicted minor cuts on his face. Sroor said he and others frantically dove for cover.

“It was really scary,” he said Monday. “It was crazy. I don’t know what’s happening today. It was just crazy.”

Workers said they didn’t see the shooting itself but people who had been outside said the gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles that were in the street near the store.