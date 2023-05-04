ROCKY MOUNT — A judge on Thursday sent the case against Terry Eugene Michel, the Ferrum man charged in the gunshot deaths his two black Labrador retrievers, to next month's Franklin County grand jury.

The grand jury will decide whether Michel will stand trial in circuit court. Michel is being held without bond.

The sheriff's office charged Michel with killing the two dogs and took him into custody Feb. 16. Michel had reported them stolen at Waid Park.

Investigator Steven McFarling with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office began investigating shortly after Michel reported the dogs stolen.

During questioning by Franklin County Commonwealth's Attorney Cooper Brown, McFarling said he had multiple conversations with Michel over the course of several days. McFarling testified that Michel eventually admitted to killing the two dogs. The sheriff's office charged Michel with two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

McFarling said Michel admitted to killing the dogs in what Michel said was an attempt to save his marriage. McFarling said Michel claimed his marriage wasn't where it should be and the dogs were interfering.

McFarling said Michel admitted to taking the two dogs, named Caleb and Colby, to a remote area on Prillaman Switch Road in Ferrum on Feb. 7 and shooting them in the back of the head with a 9 mm pistol. He then covered the dogs with leaves and branches with the intention of coming back to bury them, according to McFarling.

The two dogs were discovered Feb. 14 on the side of the road near the 500 block of Carolina Springs Road approximately 4 miles north of Waid Park. McFarling said Michel moved the dogs to an area where they would be found to "get the pressure off of him."

Aaron Houchens, attorney for the defense, questioned the state of the two dogs when they were discovered. McFarling said the dogs had no appearance of being beaten, tortured or injured other than the gunshot wounds.

Due to the lack of any evidence of animal cruelty that would fit that definition, Houchens argued that Michel's case should be reduced to a misdemeanor based on the state law for animal cruelty.

"There is no evidence whatsoever that these animals were tortured, that they were beat, that they were maimed or that any other injuries exist outside of the isolated gunshot wound to the back of the head," he said.

Brown said Thursday's preliminary hearing was not about convicting Michel, but only charging him. The evidence provided during the hearing was enough to show probable cause, he said.

Judge A.J. Dudley ultimately agreed with Brown. He said it would be absurd to believe a person can torture an animal based on the Code of Virginia and face a felony while killing an animal would only be a misdemeanor.

In addition to certifying the two felony charges to the grand jury, Dudley said he would also certify the charge of filing a false police report. He sentenced Michel to pay a $250 fine for each of the two misdemeanor charges for improper disposal of a companion animal.