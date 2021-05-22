Car crashes into downtown Roanoke building early Saturday

A vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Roanoke early Saturday morning, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.
The vehicle crashed into a building on the 100 block of Jefferson St. after 2 a.m., according to the department.
The incident led to one person being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the department didn’t provide more detail.
