Car skids into Roanoke stream after police pursuit

A car skidded into Ore Branch Thursday morning in Roanoke after a brief pursuit with law enforcement, according to the Virginia State Police.

A car skidded into a stream after a brief police pursuit Thursday morning in Roanoke, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 8:45 a.m. when officers on a regional task force spotted a driver who they were aware had outstanding warrants, officials said. A state trooper was asked to initiate a traffic stop but, once patrol lights were activated, a short pursuit ensued, according to police.

The driver's car, a Mustang, crashed into Ore Branch near the intersection of Franklin Road and Brandon Avenue. The driver ran but was found shortly afterward hiding in a dumpster outside the nearby Ramada Inn, officials said.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be checked out for injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

The state police are investigating the crash. No additional details were immediately announced.

