Carroll deputies capture escaped regional jail inmate

A Carroll County man was back in custody Wednesday evening, after escaping a jail transport that morning.

James Wesley Wall, 39, of Fancy Gap faces new charges after his capture — escape and petit larceny, the latter charge related to the handcuffs and waist chain he was wearing at the time, Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp said on Thursday.

Wall escaped near Fancy Gap about 4:25 a.m., during his transfer to the regional jail’s facility in Dublin, according to a news release that the jail issued Wednesday. He had been arrested just that morning in Carroll County, charged with possessing stolen goods and driving with a suspended license, according to online court records.

His escape involved no use of force and no injuries. Kemp said that deputies responding to the jail’s call searched for much of the day for Wall and found him within a mile of where jailers had last seen him. Deputies apprehended him without incident, Kemp said.

