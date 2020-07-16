Case against Radford dentist goes to grand jury

RADFORD — A dentist accused of drug and gun offenses said Thursday that he would not oppose sending his case on to a city grand jury.

At a brief hearing in General District Court, Matthew Scott Mower, 40, of Christiansburg and his attorney, Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, agreed that the prosecution’s evidence was sufficient to certify charges to a grand jury. Judge Erin DeHart quickly sent the charges on, saying Mower may remain free on bond.

Mower is charged with distributing a Schedule I or II drug, possessing a gun while engaged in drug distribution, possessing a gun while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest. The grand jury, will decide if the charges against him should be heard in Circuit Court.

Mower was part of a dentistry practice in Radford but said at an earlier hearing in the case that he sold his share of the business to his partners in March 2019.

The charges stem from a Jan. 10 wreck in which Mower is said to have driven into the back of a vehicle ahead of him at a Radford intersection. Police found a bag of 150 pills in his pocket and two pistols and brass knuckles in his pickup truck, a prosecutor said at a bond hearing in January.