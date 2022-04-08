Case against Rocky Mount ex-officer in Capitol riot goes to federal jury

WASHINGTON — The fate of Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer charged with participating in the U.S. Capitol riots, is now in the hands of a jury.

On the fifth day of a trial in Washington, D.C.’s federal court, the jury left the courtroom at 11:55 a.m. Friday to begin deliberations.

In her closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower referred to one of many Facebook posts by Robertson, who wrote that a legitimate republic stands on four boxes — the soap box, the ballot box, the jury box and the cartridge box — and that the time had come for an armed revolution.

“Despite the defendant’s best efforts to derail democracy that day, we are here today, at the jury box,” Berkower said.

The prosecutor pointed to a “mountain of evidence” that shows Robertson, 49, obstructed a special session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, that was meeting to certify the results of an election won by President Joe Biden.

Robertson was among the first wave of violent supporters of Donald Trump to enter the Capitol in opposition to the election, Berkower said, and his actions made it possible for other members of the mob to follow.

Defense attorney Mark Rollins conceded that there was likely enough evidence to convict Robertson on two of six changes: That he engaged in disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol and again inside the building.

But the defense argues there is no evidence to show that Robertson impeded police officers with a large wooden stick, saying it was used only as a walking stick after the U.S. Army veteran was wounded by ememy fire in Afghanistan about 10 years ago.

