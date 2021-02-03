CASEY: Alleged Capitol trespasser made blood-curdling video in Star City, 1 day after insurrection

The FBI office in Roanoke referred my call to an agency spokeswoman in Richmond. I left a voicemail message but she didn’t get back to me. Reed, of Hospitality America, said he couldn’t say whether the FBI had subpoenaed any records from the hotel.

The U.S. Justice Department quoted some of Griffin’s words from the Roanoke video in a statement of facts it filed in Washington following his arrest. They’re eyebrow-raising, to say the least.

Recall, hundreds of protestors shoved their way through barricades and against U.S. Capitol Police as the hordes overran the Capitol complex, smashed windows outside and inside, and pushed their way through the building’s doors. Five people died, including one police officer.

“You want to say that was a mob?” Griffin says in the Roanoke video. “You want to say that was violence? No sir. No ma’am. No, we could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday.

“You know, if we do, then it’s going to be a sad day, because then there’s going to be blood running out of that building. But at the end of the day, you mark my word, we will plant a flag on the desks of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump, if it boils down to it.”