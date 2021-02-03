CASEY: Alleged Capitol trespasser made blood-curdling video in Star City, 1 day after insurrection

Couy (pronounced “Coy”) Griffin is in jail in Washington, D.C., right now, held without bond and charged with misdemeanors for his actions outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. You’ve probably never heard of the guy, but he’s 47.
He’s an elected New Mexico county commissioner and founder of an organization called Cowboys for Trump. Oddly, some of the key evidence against him arose from a nearly 7-minute video he made Jan. 7, the day after the Capitol insurrection. Griffin posted that to social media.
Though it’s been removed from the Cowboys for Trump Facebook page, some enterprising individual shot a video of it and posted that to YouTube. And therein lies the Roanoke connection.
Isn’t that Market Street downtown, far below Griffin, who’s nattily dressed in a black cowboy hat, black jacket, black tie and white shirt? The front doors of the Roanoke City Market building are in the distance.
You can see cars and trucks moving along Interstate 581. The exterior of the Taubman Museum of Art is unmistakable.
“Beautiful day in Roanoke,” Griffin says late in the clip. Naturally, that didn’t land him in any hot water with the feds. But some words he uttered minutes earlier may have. We’ll get to those in a minute.
According to federal court documents, Griffin is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and engaging in disorderly conduct that disrupts or impedes government business or official functions.
Police arrested him in Washington on Jan. 17, apparently as he tried to return to protest President Joe Biden’s inauguration. In a videotaped Jan. 14 meeting of the Otero County [New Mexico] Board of Commissioners, Griffin told his fellow commissioners he was heading back to the nation’s capital with a rifle and a handgun.
The video shot in Roanoke appears to have been recorded from a balcony of a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown. The 127-room hotel opened in 2016, atop the Market Garage on Church Avenue.
Tuesday, I spoke with manager Sheila Kallam — she declined to say whether Griffin was a guest there last month. She referred me to the hotel’s management group, Hospitality America. But I struck out there, too.
“We can’t violate anybody’s privacy,” said Scott Reed, Hospitality America’s vice president for operations.
Roanoke police say they’re aware of the video.
“We were notified of an article involving Mr. Griffin’s video a few days after it was posted,” police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said. “We have no investigation into Mr. Griffin or his organization at this time.”
The FBI office in Roanoke referred my call to an agency spokeswoman in Richmond. I left a voicemail message but she didn’t get back to me. Reed, of Hospitality America, said he couldn’t say whether the FBI had subpoenaed any records from the hotel.
The U.S. Justice Department quoted some of Griffin’s words from the Roanoke video in a statement of facts it filed in Washington following his arrest. They’re eyebrow-raising, to say the least.
Recall, hundreds of protestors shoved their way through barricades and against U.S. Capitol Police as the hordes overran the Capitol complex, smashed windows outside and inside, and pushed their way through the building’s doors. Five people died, including one police officer.
“You want to say that was a mob?” Griffin says in the Roanoke video. “You want to say that was violence? No sir. No ma’am. No, we could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday.
“You know, if we do, then it’s going to be a sad day, because then there’s going to be blood running out of that building. But at the end of the day, you mark my word, we will plant a flag on the desks of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump, if it boils down to it.”
I sought to find out more about Griffin. At one point I spoke to a woman who identified herself as his mother. She also lives in New Mexico, but a few hours away from where her son resides, in Tularosa. She told me the only thing her son had done was pray on the Capitol grounds.
Tularosa, pop. 2,944, is in Otero County, pop. 67,490. The county is New Mexico’s third largest by area, comprising 6,628 square miles, so it’s fair to characterize it as rural. Pamela Heltner, the county manager, answered a few questions I had about Griffin and the county.
Voters elected him in 2018, Heltner said. The position can be full time or part time, depending on how much work a commissioner invests in it, she added.
“I do not know,” Heltner replied when I asked whether Griffin holds any other job.
Though Griffin remains in his elected post, Heltner said, she also emailed me a Jan. 19 statement on Otero County letterhead issued by Griffin’s two fellow commissioners, Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt. Matherly, who was listed as the contact on that, didn’t return my phone call Wednesday.
But in 37 years of journalism, it’s probably the harshest broadside I’ve ever read against an elected official by his colleagues. Among other things, they called for Griffin’s resignation, and said they would support a recall effort that’s underway if he fails to quit.
The statement notes that since his election, Griffin has devoted far more time to promoting Cowboys for Trump “than being a county commissioner who serves the citizens of Otero County who elected him.”
“There have been an endless series of incidents with Commissioner Griffin that have led to investigations by the Secretary of State, the Attorney General and the State Auditor. Lawsuits have been filed against the county because of Commissioner Griffin’s actions,” the statement reads.
“He has been banished from the Mescalero Apache Reservation. He has made racist statements. He has repeatedly insulted other public officials. … His actions have consumed an enormous amount of time of county staff, who must deal with the drama he instigates at the expense of attending to public business.”
Believe it or not, Matherly and Marquardt were just getting warmed up.
“Commissioner Griffin has repeatedly called for violence, stating that ‘the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,’ which led to threats on county staff. He told a reporter the governors of Virginia and Michigan were traitors who should be hanged. … And he has called for violence tomorrow at the inauguration of President Biden.”
At this point, there’s no way of telling whether Griffin made another pit stop in Roanoke on his way back to Washington for the inauguration. Or whether he knows anyone in Roanoke, or met with anyone here, either on his way back to the nation’s capital Jan. 17 or earlier in the month, when he shot the video.
In it, he promised, “Joe Biden will never be president. Kamala Harris will never be president [sic].”
Griffin also said this:
“You’re messing with American people, and we’re a different animal. … But by God, whatever you see shaking loose in America, you’re going to see a whole ‘nother revolution. Because we have our Second Amendment, and we will embrace it, and we will hang onto it.
“We’re networked, we’re connected, we all have the same heart, and losing is not an option.”
Yikes. Perhaps stuff like that is why Griffin’s being held without bond.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
