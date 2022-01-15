CASEY: Couple loses $55,000 after fake text, purportedly from their bank

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Christian and Shannon Waszak had more $55,634.91 on deposit at a BBT/Truist Bank branch in Staunton. It was the Augusta County couple’s life savings.

The money was supposed to float them as they got a relatively new small business off the ground. But by noon that day, their account was empty. An unidentified scammer drained it in three wire transactions only minutes apart.

BBT (which is merging with SunTrust to form a larger bank, Truist) wrote the couple a cashier’s check for $55,634.91 as reimbursement. They deposited that into another bank Jan. 4.

But by Jan. 7, that account was empty, too. BBT/Truist canceled the check and clawed back the money.

Now, Shannon Waszak said, she and her husband can’t afford groceries. They’re contemplating selling their home — which they painstakingly spent four years renovating — and using its equity to keep going the small business they opened in August.

Truist has very little at all to say about this story.

“We at Truist are very concerned that a client may have been a victim of fraud as our clients’ financial security is of paramount importance to us,” said David White, a Truist spokesman.

“To protect the privacy of our clients, and because this is an ongoing investigation, we can’t provide any other specifics. But let me assure you that our team is reaching out to the client and we are working diligently and aggressively to determine what happened and resolve this matter.”

Events leading up to this unhappy event began early on the morning of Jan. 3. But before we start there, let me tell you just a bit about the Waszaks.

For more than a decade, Christopher Waszak, 38, chased hail storms around the country, performing paintless dent repair. In 2016, the couple purchased a 3,400-square-foot house in Deerfield, a rural community north and west of Staunton. The house stood on 55 acres, and it needed a lot of work.

The Waszaks spent weekends over the next four years renovating — they didn’t move into until 2020. Then last August, they opened a storefront paintless dent repair business in Staunton.

They hoped Christian could earn money in his trade without spending months every year on the road. And while they got that business going, the Waszaks intended to survive on savings.

Then at 1:27 a.m. Jan. 3, Shannon, 43, received a text on her smartphone. It appeared to be from Truist Customer Service. And it asked Shannon about a $436.16 transaction on Amazon Marketplace. The Waszaks had made no such purchase.

The text instructed her to reply with the number 1 if the transaction was legitimate, or the number 2 if it was not. Shannon replied 2. And she received a second text informing her Truist would be in touch. Then she went back to sleep.

At 9:32 a.m., Shannon said, she called Truist’s toll-free customer service number three times. On each call, she was unable to make it past the automated prompts, she said. So instead, she called the local branch in Staunton. Shannon told a bank rep there of the texts, and inquired about any problems with the account.

The Truist branch employee told her the account showed neither a pending Amazon charge nor any usual activity.

While on that call, Shannon’s smartphone Caller ID notified her she’d missed two incoming calls, ostensibly from Truist’s toll free customer-service number. When that same number rang Shannon’s phone a third time (while she was still on the phone with the branch) she ended the branch call and took the incoming one.

It was from a man who identified himself as from Truist. He told Shannon there had been attempts to access their account. And that he could help them. The first order of business, the caller said, was to change their password so they would have access to the account while the bank investigated the fraud attempt.

The man asked for their email address and the last four digits of their taxpayer identification number (it’s similar to a Social Security number). That didn’t trouble Shannon, because she said Truist had requested the latter number in the past, when Shannon had called the bank.

The caller also told Shannon she would be receiving some text notifications from Truist containing certain codes. He instructed her to read those code numbers to him.

She did, during a phone call that lasted an hour and 10 minutes. During that phone call, Shannon said, Christopher independently called the Staunton BBT/Truist branch to ensure branch personnel knew the Waszaks were talking to Truist Customer Service.

To Christopher, the branch employee verified Truist’s toll-free customer-service number. It was the same number Shannon was still on the line with. That was at 10:42 a.m.

At 11:53 a.m. the Truist branch called Christopher because an employee had noticed suspicious activity on his account. In fact, by then it had been nearly emptied, in three wire transactions. The first happened at 11:37 a.m. and the last one was at 11:51. And the Waszaks were out $55,634.91.

To shorten an already long story, the guy who called Shannon from “Truist Customer Service” was a scammer. He had “smished” (or forged) the initial Jan. 3 texts to Shannon’s phone at 1:27 a.m., to make it appear as if it was from Truist. Later when he called Shannon, he “spoofed” the Truist telephone number, to make the call seem legit on Caller ID.

The Waszaks spent most of the rest of Jan. 3 day talking to actual Truist employees. They also reported the theft to the FBI and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The next day, Jan. 4, Shannon went to the BBT/Truist branch in Staunton. A female employee told Shannon she had “good news.” The bank would reimburse the Waszaks’ scammed funds with a cashier’s check.

Christopher, the primary account holder, picked up the check for $55,634.91 that day, and deposited it at Summit Bank in Churchville.

On Jan. 5 just after 5 p.m., Shannon got a call from the BBT/Truist branch manager in Staunton. According to Shannon, he said the bank should not have issued the check, and the Waszaks should not have been able to move the money out of Truist because of the ongoing investigation. He asked them to return it.

The Waszaks declined. And this past Friday, the $55,634.91 disappeared from their Summit account, too. Shannon said that was because Truist “canceled” the cashier’s check it had issued three days earlier.

Julie Wheeler, president of the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia, sounded aghast after I described this series of events. Wheeler called it a “next-level” confidence game.

“These phone scams and text scams are horrible,” Wheeler said.

Based on years of experience examining thousands of scams, Wheeler told me what likely happened.

The very first text, Wheeler said, was most likely sent to every number in the area code for Shannon’s phone (it was not 540). By responding, Shannon unknowingly identified herself as a Truist customer.

And because of the second text, she was already expecting a call from Truist.

Later the morning, the texted “codes” sent to Shannon shortly were actually from Truist Customer Service. Those were legitimate two-factor authentication efforts. Banks and online businesses often send those, whenever anyone tries to access a customer account from an unfamiliar computer.

That’s because while the scammer was on the phone with Shannon Jan. 3, posing as a Truist rep, he was attempting to access the Waszaks’ account. And as he did that, the bank sent Shannon the two-factor authentication texts for security purposes. After he persuaded Shannon to disclose those codes, he gained complete access to the Waszaks’ account, which he promptly raided.

Shannon said the bank informed her the wire transfers went to Well Fargo and TD Bank. Wheeler said they were likely transferred into other accounts at other banks within minutes so they could not be clawed back.

Because Shannon supplied those authentication codes to the scammer, “I’m concerned [for the Waszaks] because they were somewhat complicit in the scam being able to take place,” Wheeler said.

It’s possible the bank could refuse a refund based on that.

“We tried to call the bank,” Shannon said. In fact, Christopher was on the phone with the Truist branch at the same time Shannon was talking to the scammer. And until 11:53 a.m. Monday, the bank told the couple it saw no problems with their account.

“They can argue all day long that my stupidity caused this,” Shannon said. “We were on the phone within 30 minutes (before their money was gone) to stop all that.”

So the couple is out a lot of money. It’s unclear what Truist is going to do about the fraud. Shannon said they haven’t heard from the bank since I brought the issue to Truist executives’ attention. That was this past Monday.

The Waszaks may have to sell their home to keep their business going, Shannon said. On Jan. 8, a real estate agent toured the house, to consider it as a potential listing. Last week they also consulted a lawyer in Northern Virginia who specializes in representing consumers.

One of the stranger aspects to this saga is the (later canceled) cashier’s check Truist issued the Waszaks for $55,634.91. Why did the bank issue it, and why did they claw the money back? That’s a question to which I still haven’t gotten an answer.

Wheeler said the Federal Trade Commission tracked more than half-a-million imposter scams in 2020. About 31% were accomplished by phone imposters, and 27% were by text. The total losses from text scams alone that year was $86 million, she said. The median loss in those texting scams was about $800.

“If you get a phone call or text message from your bank claiming your account has been compromised, hang up and call back. Find your bank’s phone number online or on a statement to ensure you’re calling the bank and not a scammer,” Wheeler said.

The Waszaks tried that. Unfortunately, it did little good.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

