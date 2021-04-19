CASEY: Judge denies convicted neo-Nazi's bid for 'compassionate release.'

In one passage, White wrote about his psychologically scarred upbringing after his parents moved to what White called “an almost entirely Judaic neighborhood” in Montgomery County, Maryland, when he was a child.

“My family and I were subject to violence, particularly by our neighbors … because we did not practice Judaism. Our house was egged. Threatening notes were left on our door, telling us to leave the neighborhood.”

In another passage, White wrote: “Basically, Judaism is the religion of the Devil, and its spread is part of the Devil’s plan to enslave and exterminate the human race, the United States also having been created for that purpose.”

In another part of the document, White wrote, “I do not believe Negroes are human.”

It also makes reference to “waking dreams;” “space aliens;” novelist H.P. Lovecraft; Satanism; former Congressman Ron Paul; pioneering White House correspondent Sarah McClendon; the CIA; the Department of Homeland Security; a Russian military-intelligence agency and various attempts by the FBI to frame him for crimes.

At one point White wrote “the FBI thinks I’m gay,” to which he quickly added, “I’m not and never have been.” At another point, he wrote “women are always hitting on me.”