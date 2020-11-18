CASEY: The (satirical) case for physical education over science

All the above is easily understandable. Have you ever seen a throng of 60,000 people surrounding a Virginia Tech science lab? Most autumns, that occurs every other weekend in Lane Stadium. Has science ever produced anything grander than a Hokie victory?

Science’s problem is that it’s full of theories and abstractions. It’s a search for knowledge based on bald hunches by eggheaded daydreamers and assorted weirdos. They waste their time testing “hypotheses,” even though most prove to be utter dead ends. From the few that aren’t they develop cockamamie conclusions, which sometimes are totally wrong.

In the field of medical science alone, this has led to unimaginable tragedies. One was the 1799 death of George Washington, father of our country. He perished from physician-directed bloodletting during a treatment for the flu. Oops, the doc was wrong. Why do you think some people call them “croakers?”

That scientist got away with his perfidy. But not all of them do.

When Galileo pushed the crackpot theory that Earth revolved the sun, rather than the other way around, the Pope righteously had him locked up for life because it contradicted the Holy Bible. We can’t allow scientists to run around spouting heresy.