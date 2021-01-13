 Skip to main content
Cause of fire at vacant house in Roanoke deemed incendiary

011321_stewart_ave_fire

The cause of Wednesday's early morning fire was found to be incendiary, officials said.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

An early morning fire that burned the outside of a vacant house in southeast Roanoke was intentionally set, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze was reported just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Stewart Avenue. First responders arrived to find flames along the house's exterior.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes and didn't spread to the inside of the house, officials said.

The cause was found to be incendiary. Authorities estimated that about $15,000 in property damage was done. No one was injured. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the fire marshal's tipline at 853-2406 or the Roanoke Police Department at 344-8500.

Information also can be texted to police at 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

