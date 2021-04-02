Central Virginia man charged with armed robbery in Bedford

A man is accused of armed robbery and leading police on a chase in an incident that happened Friday afternoon, according to the Bedford Police Department.

A robbery was reported around 12:45 p.m. at a tobacco shop on Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, authorities said. Investigators believe an armed man entered and demanded money before fleeing behind the wheel of a vehicle.

A vehicle matching the description was spotted by an officer and a chase ensued through the town of Bedford, officials said. The vehicle was stopped on Main Street and the driver was arrested.

Officers later learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking in Henrico County, according to the police department.

Robert Gordon Wiggins, 47, of Sandston, has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in a robbery, felony eluding, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of stolen property, larceny, and preventing or obstructing a 911 call, police said.

He was listed as being held Friday night at the Bedford Adult Detention Center. Anyone with more information about Friday's events is urged to contact Bedford investigators at 540-586-7827.

