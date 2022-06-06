Charge against Roanoke County man upgraded to first-degree murder

A Roanoke County man now faces a first-degree murder charge after the death of a woman who was found May 28 in the yard of a burning residence.

Caleb Firebaugh, 25, previously was charged with aggravated malicious wounding by Roanoke County police. The incident occurred on Brookridge Road in a rural area of the county.

Authorities identified a suspect getaway vehicle, which was located after being involved in a crash near Boones Mill.

Police said the suspect — Firebaugh — fled from the crash and was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police.

Initially, police said the unidentified person found near the house had been assaulted and was critically injured. On Monday, it was announced that person was a female and had died, although police still have not publicly disclosed her name.