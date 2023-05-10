The abuse of two teens described by investigators as runaways from Franklin County was at the center of back-to-back hearings Wednesday in Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Felony charges against Thomas Anthony Morris — including rape, sexual penetration, abduction, and indecent acts with a child — were sent on to a grand jury after his attorney, Sam Swindell of Blacksburg, stipulated that there was probable cause for the charges to be certified.

The grand jury will decide if Morris, 57, of Pulaski County, should be tried in the county circuit court.

Morris also is known as Thomas Anthony Hunter, Swindell said. Thomas Hunter was the name used in the county sheriff's office's announcement of his arrest in March.

According to the sheriff's office, two juveniles reported as having run away from Franklin County were located at Morris' residence on Thaxton Road. The sheriff's office said that Morris had prevented them from leaving his home.

No details of the accusations were discussed Wednesday, but Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Wil Clemons said afterward that he expected a fuller airing of investigators' findings at Morris' eventual trial.

Immediately after Morris’ hearing, his co-defendant Melissa Dawn Trainer, 47, of Dublin, resolved her charges with an agreement. Her attorney, Andrew Harmon of Wytheville, said Trainer was pleading not guilty but conceded that the prosecution had enough evidence to convict her.

Trainer was convicted of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Judge Lee Chitwood imposed the penalties recommended in a plea agreement: revoking the suspension of a 12-month jail term from an earlier case and adding two new 12-month terms.

However, the judge suspended one of the new terms and ordered that other be served concurrently, meaning that the net sentence was 12 months behind bars, with another 12 months suspended. Chitwood also ordered that Trainer be supervised by the probation office for 12 months after her release.