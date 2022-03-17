Charges against Roanoke man certified in Moneta homicide case

BEDFORD — Three felony charges against a Roanoke man accused of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting death at a Bedford County restaurant will proceed to the April term of the grand jury, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Shamanique Peter Mickle, 44, also faces one count each of use of a firearm in commission of murder and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Mickle appeared Wednesday before Bedford County General District Court Judge Randy Krantz and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

James Sipos, 49, of Huddleston, was killed in a Jan. 1 incident at Lagos Pizza in Moneta involving Mickle, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has said.

An earlier incident at the restaurant off Virginia 122 led to Clinton Ray Minter, 28, getting charged with robbing Mickle by using physical force resulting in serious injury, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. About two and a half hours later, Mickle returned to the restaurant and became engaged in the incident where Sipos was killed.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has released no other details in the matter.

Krantz certified the three charges to the grand jury, which does not determine guilt or innocence but rather if probable cause exists to go to trial. Mickle remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

Minter, of Moneta, has a preliminary hearing on the felony robbery charge May 16 in Bedford County General District Court, online court records show.