Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

PEARISBURG — The 13-year-old daughter of slain regional jail officer Arthur Woodrow Palmer III testified Wednesday about awaking last year to find her stepmother in bloody clothes, holding a pistol and standing over her father, shouting he had ruined her life.

Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Stephanie Murray Shortt waited only moments after the girl's testimony finished to say that charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony would go to a grand jury, which will decide in April if Mary Huskey Palmer, 51, should be tried in the county's circuit court.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly said after the hearing that while final decisions have not been made, the grand jury likely will be asked to bring additional charges in the case.

Arthur Palmer, known as Woody, was 38 when he was slain last year during the July 4 weekend. According to Wednesday's testimony from his daughter and from Officer Jimmy McCroskey of the Narrows Police Department, Arthur Palmer is thought to have been killed in his apartment on the morning of July 3 and his body was found on July 5.

He and the former Mary Huskey had married in late 2018 but were living separately and seeking a divorce when he died from a bullet wound to the chest.

McCroskey testified that on July 5 he went to Arthur Palmer's residence in Narrows, because a wellness check was requested by someone named Shirley Huskey. On the way there, the officer got another call that the Palmer family had said that Arthur Palmer might have been shot. After no one responded to his knocking, a property manager let him into the apartment, McCroskey said.

The officer said he found Arthur Palmer's body lying on the floor of his bedroom between the bed and a wall.

The hearing's second witness was Arthur Palmer's daughter, who said that her stepmother had come to the apartment on July 2 for a fancy dinner, after which they had changed into more casual clothes — with Mary Palmer borrowing shorts and a T-shirt from her — and watched a movie.

The daughter testified that sometime late that night she went upstairs in the two-story apartment to her bedroom, which was located adjacent to her father's room, and fell asleep watching more movies on Netflix. She said she was awakened the next morning by a sound that she thought was her father's Airsoft gun going off.

The girl explained that her father liked to go to Airsoft gun events, where participants used the guns to shoot plastic projectiles at each other, and had planned to go to an event that day.

The daughter said that she got out of bed and went to her father's room, and found Mary Palmer, who she had not expected to stay over after the dinner and the movie.

Mary Palmer was still wearing the clothes she had borrowed and they were covered in blood, the girl said. Mary Palmer held a pistol and "she was yelling at my dad," the girl testified. The girl said that her father was on the floor on the other side of his bed from her, but she could see his head at Mary Palmer's feet.

The pistol was definitely not her father's Airsoft gun, the girl said.

Mary Palmer took the girl's arm and had her sit on the floor in front of a dresser, then took the girl's phone and her father's phone, the daughter said. Mary Palmer began going through her father's phone, and "was asking about a girl … that he had been talking to," the daughter testified.

Asked if her father spoke during the incident, the girl said that he made a sound that could not be understood as words.

"It sort of sounded like a gurgle like he was trying to talk but he couldn't," the daughter testified.

Eventually, Mary Palmer led the girl out of the house and to her father's truck, taking the cellphones and handgun.

Cross-examined by defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, the girl said she thought that Palmer drove with her to West Virginia, "to this trailer place" where they met an older woman who Palmer talked to about money and cigarettes. Then they went to Palmer's home in Pearisburg, she said.

Someone named Shirley met them there and they left in Shirley's car for what the girl said was Roanoke. There, they stopped at what the girl thought was a mental hospital, and Palmer went inside.

The girl said that she had not seen Palmer again until Wednesday's hearing.

Left unsaid at the hearing was how the 13-year-old was eventually reunited with other relatives.

Mary Palmer mental health has already been an issue in the case, and she underwent treatment last year to restore her mental competency to stand trial.

