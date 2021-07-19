Charges dropped against 2 in McCoy drugs and guns case

CHRISTIANSBURG — Two of three people charged in a Montgomery County drugs and guns case had their charges dropped Monday.

In April, a call about a vehicle trespassing on private property brought sheriff's deputies to McCoy, where they found a suspected quarter-pound of methamphetamine, and heroin and firearms, according to a sheriff's office news release at the time.

Zachary Ryan Moran, 26, of Elliston; Ashley Dawn Poff, 34, of Radford; and Elizabeth Nicole Hinkley, 28, also of Radford, were arrested on a variety of drug and weapons charges, including possessing firearms after being convicted of nonviolent felonies, and conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams but less than 200 grams of meth.

In a series of short hearings Monday in the county's general district court, Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt asked that charges be dropped against Moran and Hinkley.

"Ashley Poff said all the drugs and guns were hers. We did not have additional evidence to allow us to go forward against Moran and Hinkley," Pettitt wrote in an email after the hearings.