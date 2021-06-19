Charges dropped in Icy Roads meth case after officer talks to suspect -- without attorney

Charges were dropped in one part of Montgomery County’s sprawling Icy Roads meth amphetamine case due to an investigator’s improper communication with a suspect, the county’s commonwealth’s attorney confirmed last week.

Railene Gloria Cabrera, of Christiansburg, whose age was not available, was scheduled for a two-day jury trial last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges of conspiring to distribute a Schedule II drug, and child abuse or neglect. Instead, her case, which has been in the courts for a year, wrapped up with the prosecution’s request to drop all charges.

The decision to drop the charges against Cabrera came “after we learned that an officer had a unrecorded conversation with her after she had been appointed counsel,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email. “The decision was made in order to insure the fairness of the criminal justice system.”

Once a defendant has an attorney, investigators generally are to communicate with the defendant through the attorney, or at least in the attorney’s presence.

Pettitt did not disclose when the officer’s conversation with Cabrera occurred or other details of the communication. Attorney Thomas Debusk of Christiansburg, who represented Cabrera, on Friday declined to discuss details of the case.