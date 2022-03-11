Charges dropped in Roanoke armed home invasion case

Charges were dropped this week against a Roanoke man accused of forcing his way into a house and firing shots as he left.

Neither a witness who testified at a preliminary hearing nor security footage from a neighboring home could identify 32-year-old Rahyeem Tyquan Baker in the case, said defense attorney Rob Dean.

“Mr. Baker maintains his innocence that he was not the man who fired the gun that night,” Dean said.

Baker saw four charges against him — shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a gun in a crime, entering a house with the intent to commit a crime and possession of a gun as a convicted felon — dismissed at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing held Tuesday in Roanoke General District Court, according to online court records.

Two other charges of assault and shooting in a public place were listed as withdrawn by prosecutors.

One charge of possession of ammunition as a convicted felon remains active, and was advanced to a grand jury for consideration. Dean said that was an infraction stemming from ammunition found when Baker was arrested the day after the shooting.

The gunfire at the center of the investigation happened around 4 a.m. Jan. 25 outside a home on Hanover Avenue Northwest, police said at the time.

Investigators were told that a man kicked in the door, came in with a gun looking for another person, assaulted someone else inside and then went through the house, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in court.

Gunshots, captured by a camera at a home across the street, were fired as the man left. No one was hit but the house was found with multiple bullet holes.

In the search warrant, police wrote that a victim named Baker in the altercation at the time. Dean said a witness called to the stand by prosecutors this week couldn’t identify Baker as the gunman.

The footage of the shooting also wasn’t clear enough to determine the identity of the man seen, he said.

The prosecutor’s office couldn’t immediately be reached Friday. Baker remains in custody on the later accusation of possession of ammunition. That case will be heard by a grand jury to determine if it can continue moving forward.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.