Charges dropped in Roanoke County parking lot fracas

Charges were dropped Wednesday against three Roanoke residents connected to a shooting with no injuries near the Peters Creek Apartments in January.

Alisha S. Cooper, 34, was originally charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Cedell S. Williams, 37, was charged with assault and battery and driving under a revoked or suspended license.

All charges against both women were dropped without a hearing Wednesday. Despite that, the preliminary hearing scheduled for Calvin O. Williams Jr. 38, in Roanoke County General District Court was conducted. He was charged with attempted malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Jan. 18, county police responded to a disturbance call the 7200 block of South Barrens Road, according to a police news release issued afterward.

An apartment complex resident who said she had witnessed the disturbance testified during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing.

The witness said she was sleeping in her bedroom when a loud “boom” woke her up early on Jan. 18. Then she heard a series of gunshots.

The witness said she looked out her bedroom window on the third floor into the parking lot of the apartment complex, where she saw two cars that had collided — one red and one lighter in color.

The witness said she saw a man dressed in black near the lighter-hued car and a woman running through the parking lot. She said she saw “sparks” from what she assumed was gunfire.

“I was waiting on a bullet to come through my window,” she testified.

The witness said she stayed inside and called police. “I didn’t know what was going on,” she told the court.

The first county officer to arrive at the scene also testified Wednesday. He said he found two vehicles with “heavy front-end damage” and saw two people — Calvin Williams and his wife, Cedell Williams.

The officer testified that a third person, Cooper, approached him from the other end of the parking lot with her hands up. Once the scene was under police control, the officer said he spoke with Calvin Williams.

The officer testified that Williams told him there had been an incident between Williams and Cooper earlier in the day. Williams said he and his wife were on the way home when Cooper fired a shot at their vehicle from her vehicle in the parking lot.

Williams relayed that he had instructed his wife, who was driving their silver Buick, to ram into Cooper’s vehicle, the officer testified. After the collision, all parties exited their vehicles, and Cooper ran.

The officer testified that when he initially interviewed Williams, the man denied having a firearm or shooting back at Cooper. The officer said Williams had told him it was the police’s job to investigate the incident, and Williams “didn’t want to be a snitch.”

At this point in the court proceedings Wednesday, Williams addressed Judge Scott Geddes, indicating that he disagreed with the officer’s testimony and wanted a new attorney. He used profane language in his outburst.

Geddes told Williams that if he used profane language again in the courtroom, he would be fined. Order resumed, as did the officer’s testimony.

The county officer said that no firearms were recovered from the scene of the shooting. He said a “canine was unsuccessful locating any firearms.”

The officer testified that no gunshot residue was recovered from the scene, either. He said when Williams was placed into an interview room, he urinated. Williams was permitted to go to a bathroom, where the testifying officer said Williams washed his hands of possible gunshot residue.

A second county officer also testified in court Wednesday. She said she photographed the scene and located two spent casings near the Buick registered to the Williams couple.

One casing, she said, was found about 8 inches from the front door on the passenger side of the car. The other casing was found beneath the car.

Williams’ lawyer, I.D. Walton Caudill, asked Geddes to drop the firearm possession charge against his client because there was no physical evidence to suggest “he discharged a firearm at anybody.”

The lawyer also argued that Williams’ suggestion to his wife to ram their car into Cooper’s “doesn’t rise to the level of attempted malicious wounding.”

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Aaron Lavinder argued that a witness saw what appeared to be gunfire after the crash, but Williams had told police that Cooper fired a weapon before the collision.

But Geddes said the prosecutor had an “awful lot of dots” to connect and didn’t believe he had met his burden of proof. With that said, the charges against Calvin Williams were dismissed.

