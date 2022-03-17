Charges dropped in Roanoke shooting case after victim won't testify

A woman accused in a shooting that seriously wounded a man one year ago has seen the charges against her dropped after the victim told prosecutors that he wouldn’t testify.

A jury was seated last fall in the case of Aariqua Nicole Austin, 24, but disbanded before opening arguments after authorities were unable to find a key witness, according to an announcement made at the time in Roanoke Circuit Court.

In a later hearing, prosecutors said the missing witness was the victim, who remained opposed to testifying.

“He indicated to our office multiple times and on multiple occasions that he did not want to go forward in the case, that he did not want to testify in the case and that he would not testify, essentially, truthfully in the case from the standpoint of what he told officers versus what he was willing to say on the stand,” said assistant prosecutor Andrew Stephens in a recording of a January hearing held on the morning of what was scheduled to be a second attempt at holding a trial in the matter.

Under the circumstances, Stephens said, prosecutors were moving to withdraw the charges. The victim’s account had been a crucial part of what they planned to present in court.

“Without the will of the citizens, it’s impossible to seek justice,” Stephens said.

The motion was accepted by Judge David Carson, and the charges of malicious shooting and use of a firearm in a crime were withdrawn.

Austin, of Salem, had been granted bond last year while awaiting the outcome of the allegations.

The shooting at the center of the case was reported on the morning of March 28, 2021 in the 500 block of Madison Avenue Northwest.

The victim was shot once in the chest, according to earlier court hearings. Witnesses reported seeing Austin and the man arguing just before, officials said.

The police at the time said the two knew one another although Austin said in court that wasn’t correct. She turned herself into authorities after being charged.

The defense did not comment at the hearing where the case was dropped.