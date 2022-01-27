Charges expand against Roanoke man jailed in North Carolina

A Roanoke man accused of armed robberies in Virginia and North Carolina now also faces charges of assaulting an officer after authorities said he tased a sergeant in a Greensboro-area jail.

Eric Dwayne Swain Jr., 21, was arrested in North Carolina after a Sunday night robbery was reported at a convenience store in Henry County and a car theft was reported outside another convenience store in Greensboro.

The robberies happened about an hour apart. Swain was arrested by Guilford County (N.C.) sheriff's deputies, and jail records show he was booked into the Greensboro Detention Center around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

He also is reported to be facing charges in Roanoke but the details of those allegations aren’t yet clear.

On Wednesday morning, jail officials in Greensboro said a struggle broke out when Swain grabbed an officer’s taser and used it against the man.

The Greensboro News & Record reported the officer, a sergeant, was taken to a hospital for evaluation but sustained no serious injuries. It was unclear what led up to the altercation.

Swain had not yet appeared in court Thursday morning to respond to the allegation.

Earlier this week, Henry County authorities said Swain was expected to be extradited back to Virginia to face charges filed against him both there and in Roanoke.

The Henry County case centers on a robbery reported around 10 p.m. Sunday at Dodge’s Store off U.S. 220 in Bassett.

The sheriff’s office said a man walked into the store, placed a food order and had money ready in his hand but, instead of paying, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk.

The food was the only item taken. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt. Investigators filed charges of robbery and use of a gun in a felony against Swain in the matter.

In another altercation reported about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro, N.C., police said a man stole someone else’s car at gunpoint.

Workers at a convenience store, Great Stops on North Church Street, said a man walked up to a woman in the parking lot, flashed a gun and told her to get out of her car.

The woman ran into the store for help. “She came in and just hollered, gun, car, man,” said cashier Judy Hamadou while speaking by phone with The Roanoke Times.

Worried someone was chasing the woman, Hamadou said she hid her in a backroom and called 911. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

The car bandit was still there, sitting at a traffic light next to the store, when the first officer arrived, Hamadou said.

The officer ordered him out of the car, she said, but the suspect gunned the engine and took off.

Swain, who’s charged in that case, was apprehended by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, a police spokesman told The News & Record.

The charges listed against him as of Thursday in online jail records included assault or injury to an officer, escape from a confinement facility, robbery with a firearm or other weapon and speeding to elude arrest.

Henry County and Roanoke also filed claims on Swain, North Carolina officials said. The timeline for his extradition back to the commonwealth remained unknown Thursday morning, said a Henry County investigator.

Roanoke police would not comment on the case. A spokeswoman said she couldn’t confirm a suspect’s name or discuss pending charges unless local arrest warrants had been served and formalized.

