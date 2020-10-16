 Skip to main content
Charges filed after trailers stolen from Salem businesses

Two men have been accused of stealing trailers from a pair of Salem businesses on the same day and repainting them.

A Salem General District court judge on Friday certified a charge of grand larceny against Alfred Lynn Cameron of Rocky Mount, who is suspected of taking a food wagon from the Cheesesteak Factory on East Fourth Street in Salem. Cameron waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case will go to a grand jury in December.

The trailer was reported missing Aug. 29, a little over two weeks after its owner, Chauncey Ray Savage, was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle on Williamson Road.

When the trailer was recovered by police the following day, towed by a Chevrolet Suburban SUV, the business's logos had been painted over.

Also on Aug. 29, another trailer was taken from Quilting Essentials on Apperson Drive. It, too, was recovered quickly and found to have been repainted.

According to a search warrant, investigators found a potential link between the two thefts. A Roanoke man charged in that larceny, Frederick Lanning, had a preliminary hearing scheduled in Salem last month, but information about its outcome was not available Friday.

