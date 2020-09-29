Charges filed against 3 more people in fatal July shooting in Franklin County

Three more people have been charged in a July altercation that left a 20-year-old fatally shot and his 18-year-old brother wounded, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The additional arrests announced Tuesday bring the total number of people accused of playing a part in the incident to six.
Two of the newest arrests were made Tuesday morning in Bath County, officials said. One occurred last month in Franklin County.
Those now charged:
- Leon Douglas Mitchell Jr., 22, of Rocky Mount, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of one count of robbery in a residence and one count of grand larceny. He’s being held without bond and awaiting transfer to the Franklin County Jail.
- Sean Gabriel Schwallenberg, 21, of Hot Springs, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of one count of robbery in a residence. He’s being held without bond and awaiting transfer to the county jail.
- Austin Kerry Lane, 22, of Concord, North Carolina, was arrested Aug. 10 on suspicion of one count of robbery in a residence. He’s being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.
- Te’Sean Markee Brooks, 19, of Hardy, was arrested in July on suspicion of three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at the regional jail.
- Qu’Shawn Tylek Manns, 20, of Rocky Mount, was arrested in July on suspicion of one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is being held without bond at the regional jail.
- Treavon Rachez Taylor, 20, of Hardy, was arrested in July on suspicion of one count of robbery in a residence.
The gunfire was reported about 4:20 a.m. July 14 at a home on Salthouse Branch Road. First responders arrived to find 20-year-old Justin Chase Prillaman dead. His brother, James Matthew Prillaman, was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
The brothers had lived at the home, near Philpott Lake, officials said.
The sheriff’s office said its investigation into this case remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Lt. Nolen at 483-6662.
