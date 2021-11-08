Charges filed in June fatal wreck in Franklin County

A driver is facing charges for a June wreck that killed one person and seriously injured another in Franklin County.

Lori Dudley Oyler, of Martinsville, is accused of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DWI maiming, according to court records.

The charges, issued last week in a round of grand jury indictments, follow a June 18 collision reported on Snow Creek Road near the crossing of Shady Grove Road.

The crash occurred when a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by Oyler, crossed the centerline and struck a 2018 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic, state police said at the time.

The motorcycle driver, 30-year-old Richard L. Boyce Jr. of Bassett, was rushed to a hospital but died of his injuries four days later.

A 29-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was also seriously injured, as was Oyler, authorities said.

The injured passenger was Boyce's wife, according to his obituary. The couple were both wearing helmets but were thrown from their bike in the collision.

Oyler's Toyota continued off the road and hit a tree, officials said. The 52-year-old was wearing a seat belt at the time.