Charges in deadly I-81 crash head to Botetourt County grand jury

The Mississippi man charged in a fatal Interstate 81 crash that killed one person and seriously injured another in February waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Botetourt County General District Court on Monday.

At about 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 8, a 2018 Chevrolet Impala – clocked going 99 mph southbound by a Botetourt County deputy – turned off the interstate at the mile marker 168 interchange, crossed the road and hit a parked tractor-trailer, state police said.

The Chevrolet caught fire in the collision. One passenger died at the scene, and one was airlifted to a hospital.

Errington Fitzgerald Stenson, 28, was the driver of the Chevrolet. He was also transported to a hospital but was released and returned to Mississippi before charges were filed against him.

Stenson was arrested in his Mississippi hometown of Gulfport and charged with two felonies – homicide and eluding law enforcement officers. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

On Monday, substitute General District Court Judge David Spigle certified all three of Stenson’s charges to a Botetourt County Circuit Court grand jury, which is scheduled to review the charges in June.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Gillian Deegan said Stenson likely waived his right to the preliminary hearing because the crash victims that would have been called to testify could not make it to the courthouse.

None of the victims have ties to Botetourt County, Deegan said. The families of the deceased and injured passengers live in Mississippi, and the driver of the tractor-trailer that was hit in the accident lives in California.

Stenson is being held at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail.

