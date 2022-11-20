Chase suspect found competent to stand trial

PULASKI — Shawn Michael Tolbert’s case in Pulaski County was again headed toward trial last week after a judge accepted evaluation reports that declared him mentally competent.

By extension, the reports also cleared the way for charges that Tolbert faces in three other counties, all tied to a chase, escape and search that lasted through the second half of August.

Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, attended his hearing in Pulaski County General District Court by a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail, where he has been held since being arrested Aug. 31 in Dublin. Defense attorney Lindsay Phipps of the Pulaski public defender’s office and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Aaron Foster agreed that two evaluations had found Tolbert competent to stand trial, and Judge Erin DeHart scheduled a Jan. 24 hearing to resolve his case.

In Pulaski County, Tolbert is charged with obstructing justice. In Craig County, he faces two counts of assaulting an officer, obstruction of justice, falsely identifying himself to an officer and trespassing. In Roanoke County, he is charged with eluding and reckless driving, and in Montgomery County, has another charge of eluding.

All the charges stem from an incident that began Aug. 11. According to officers’ testimony at earlier hearings, Virginia State Police were notified about a reported theft in Botetourt County and a trooper spotted a driver on southbound Interstate 81 who looked like the suspect. The driver would not pull over and a high-speed chase raced through Roanoke, Montgomery, Giles and Craig counties.

In Craig County, the fleeing vehicle crashed but the suspect, who prosecutors say was Tolbert, escaped on foot.

For weeks afterward, an array of law enforcement agencies searched for Tolbert. There were reports of sightings in Giles and Montgomery counties and residents were urged to lock their doors.

Eventually, Tolbert was located in Pulaski County.