Child hospitalized with serious gunshot wound in Roanoke

A child was rushed to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound Monday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported about 5:40 p.m. inside a residence in the 1600 block of Queen Anne Drive Southeast. A boy under the age of 10 had been shot and his condition was described as serious, said police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing, Cline said, and authorities were working to learn more details.

Officials did say the case is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the larger community.

Cline said the wounding of a child was tragic. Anyone with information about a police case can contact investigators by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

