Child porn convictions send Roanoke County man to prison for 12 years

A Roanoke County man was sentenced Thursday to 12 and half years in federal prison for child pornography violations.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon sentenced Roger Allan Bellini, 31, to 150 months of incarceration plus 10 years of federal supervision after release.
During Thursday's hearing, the court also levied a $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, designed to provide restitution for victims of human trafficking and child pornography. Bellini, who was employed and had savings, also agreed to pay $12,000 in additional victim restitution.
The federal prosecutor’s memo to the court described Bellini as an online predator with a specific interest in images of the rape of prepubescent children. “Mr. Bellini’s conduct is far from that of an unwitting participant in online exchanges or someone who stumbled upon illegal images. He sought child pornography using specific search terms, participated in child pornography groups, personally enticed children to engage in sexually explicit conduct, created recordings of that conduct and methodically catalogued his collection of child pornography,” prosecutor Rachel Swartz wrote to the court.
A person who appears in the pornography found in Bellini's possession, and who sent a statement to the court through her representative for restitution claims, wrote: “I live everyday with the horrible knowledge that many people somewhere are watching the most terrifying moments of my life, and taking grotesque pleasure in them.”
Canadian investigators conducting an online probe first detected Bellini's activity while monitoring the internet. Details obtained by a Department of Homeland Security agent from a mobile chat service and a telecommunications provider led to a Roanoke County home, where computer equipment was seized. According to court papers, Bellini, who lived at the address, used computers and the internet to download child pornography and to entice a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity on video while he recorded it. He also searched for child pornography and shared videos on a file sharing service, court papers said.
Bellini pleaded guilty to one count of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity — on or about Feb. 26, 2014 — and to possession of child pornography between 2015 and 2017. He was indicted in 2019 and jailed after pleading guilty in August 2020.
An attorney for Bellini cited childhood abuse and untreated psychological issues in discussing Bellini's background, which included no prior criminal convictions. When first contacted by police, Bellini confessed, cooperated with investigators, stopped viewing child pornography and began to address his issues, Seth Weston wrote to the court. He participated in evaluations and other mental health care offered by the legal system, services that can continue in prison, court papers said.
“He is a smart, strong, and wonderful man that has made mistakes,” a family member wrote to the court, adding her wish that Bellini will receive treatment to restore him to health.