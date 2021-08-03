Child wounded by gunfire in Roanoke has died

A child wounded by gunfire Monday evening has died of his injuries, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The boy, who was younger than 10, died at the hospital Monday, officials said.

"It's a tragedy," said police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline. "Our community has suffered a real loss."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, and Cline said no additional information could be released Tuesday.

The gunfire was reported about 5:40 p.m. Monday inside a residence in the 1600 block of Queen Ann Drive Southeast.

Authorities believe the case was an isolated incident. No ongoing threat to the larger community is suspected.

Anyone with information about a police case can contact investigators by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.