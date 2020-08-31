Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — A licensed counselor convicted of arranging to meet a 13-year-old for sex will serve three years and six months behind bars, a judge ruled Monday.

Appearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court by a video link from jail, Jason Robert Francisco, 41, of New Castle in Craig County, apologized to his family and to the court, then said, “I plan to spend the rest of my life working with people to help them get over things like this.”

Francisco arrived in Christiansburg on New Year’s Eve 2019 for what he thought would be a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sam Norman said Monday. Instead, he was met by police officers. The supposed 13-year-old that Francisco had communicated with online was actually town Det. Moe McClanahan, Norman said.

Francisco had set up the meeting in messages that he began exchanging in September 2019 with McClanhan, who was seeking sexual predators in the online guise of a child, Norman said. Francisco described various sexual acts that he wanted to perform with the 13-year-old, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Angi Simpkins of Dublin agreed that Norman had accurately summarized the prosecution’s evidence.