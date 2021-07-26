Christiansburg man pleads guilty to child's murder

Obenshain said that Hellman initially said that he thought his son and Steven were jumping on the toddler's bed, which officers measured as standing 13 inches above the floor. Hellman said that he'd heard a thud and came into the room to find Steven on the floor.

But Hellman's son told investigators that Hellman hit and kicked Steven, Obenshain said. At the hospital, doctors said there were clear signs of abuse.

Interviewed further by officers, Hellman said that he could not recall what happened to Steven, then said that the boys had fought and that in separating them, Hellman had pushed Steven and he had fallen into a dresser, Obenshain said.

But a search of Hellman and Thomas' phones found messages in which Hellman said that he was sleeping with his son and that Steven was in another room, Obenshain said. In the phone messages, Hellman called Steven stupid and said Thomas should stop worrying about him, Obenshain said.

An autopsy identified 22 separate blunt force injuries to Steven's head, Obenshain said. Thirteen more injuries were found in an examination of the underside of the boy's scalp. There were two "pattern injuries" to his head that appeared consistent with footprints, although investigators were unable to conclusively link the pattern of the scrapes to that of Hellman's shoes, Obenshain said.