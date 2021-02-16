Christiansburg man sentenced in hit-and-run that injured two, one in a wheelchair

CHRISTIANSBURG — The driver in a hit-and-run that injured two people, including a man in a wheelchair, will spend four months in prison and pay a fine, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Randy Castillo, 23, of Christiansburg, pleaded guilty to one charge of felony hit-and-run in a video hearing before Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk.

Under a plea deal with the commonwealth's attorney, Turk sentenced Castillo to 10 years in prison and a $200 fine. After Castillo serves four months, the balance of his sentence will be suspended, Turk ruled. Upon his release, Castillo will be placed on probation for five years.

Castillo, who was identified as Travis Castillo by the county sheriff’s office in a statement after his arrest, was charged after a vehicle hit two pedestrians on the night of Oct. 18 in the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Road, west of Christiansburg’s town limits.

The victims were airlifted with injuries and hospitalized.

The pickup truck involved in the crash left the scene, sparking an overnight search and a sheriff’s office appeal on Facebook for tips from the public. A tip led officers to the white Chevrolet 1500, found about two miles from where the pedestrians were hit, then to Castillo, the sheriff’s office said in October.