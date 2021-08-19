Christiansburg man, shot by deputy, is charged with attempted murder

A Christiansburg man who was shot by a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy as the man allegedly cut a woman with a knife has been charged with attempted murder.

Rusty Nevians Sutphin, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on charges of attempted first-degree murder, abduction and malicious assault.

Sutphin was shot Aug. 7 during an incident that a Virginia State Police statement described as a domestic disturbance.

According to the statement and to a search warrant filed in the case, emergency dispatchers were called by someone who said her mother and stepfather were in an altercation. Town and Montgomery County officers went to a Christiansburg residence in the 500 block of Gold Drive Northeast and found a man holding a knife to a woman's throat.

Officers tried to persuade the man to put down his knife and release the woman but he did not. When he attacked the woman, a deputy shot, the state police statement said.

The search warrant identified Sutphin as the shot man and said he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A spokesman there wrote in an email Thursday that he had no information Sutphin's condition.