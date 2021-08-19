Christiansburg man, shot by deputy, is charged with attempted murder

A Christiansburg man who was shot by a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy as the man allegedly cut a woman with a knife has been charged with attempted murder.
Rusty Nevians Sutphin, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on charges of attempted first-degree murder, abduction and malicious assault.
Sutphin was shot Aug. 7 during an incident that a Virginia State Police statement described as a domestic disturbance.
According to the statement and to a search warrant filed in the case, emergency dispatchers were called by someone who said her mother and stepfather were in an altercation. Town and Montgomery County officers went to a Christiansburg residence in the 500 block of Gold Drive Northeast and found a man holding a knife to a woman's throat.
Officers tried to persuade the man to put down his knife and release the woman but he did not. When he attacked the woman, a deputy shot, the state police statement said.
The search warrant identified Sutphin as the shot man and said he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A spokesman there wrote in an email Thursday that he had no information Sutphin's condition.
The woman sustained what were described as serious injuries and was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery. State police said that she is 41 but have not otherwise identified her.
Christiansburg's police chief asked state police to investigate both the domestic assault and the shooting, state police said.