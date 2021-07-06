Christiansburg man to serve 10 years for sex crimes with child

CHRISTIANSBURG — Eric Duane Martin pleaded no contest to three child sex crimes Tuesday in a deal that took a mandatory life sentence off the table.

Martin, 47, of Christiansburg was arrested in August after he called a Virginia Department of Social Services office and said that he had shown a photo of his genitals to a child, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sam Norman said during Martin's plea hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Subsequent law enforcement interviews with the child and with Martin revealed that the photo was only part of a history of sexual abuse, and that Martin had committed various sexual acts with the child, Norman said. Martin told officers that he was "a bad alcoholic" and had periods of blackout, the prosecutor said.

At Tuesday's hearing, Martin entered pleas of no contest to charges of forcible sodomy of a child younger than 13, to taking indecent liberties with a child, and to soliciting a child by electronic means — the latter charge involving the photo that Martin had on his phone and showed to the child.

Norman and defense attorney Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg presented a plea agreement that amended the sodomy charge so that instead of a mandatory life sentence, it would have a punishment range of five years to life behind bars.