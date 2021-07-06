Christiansburg man to serve 10 years for sex crimes with child

CHRISTIANSBURG — Eric Duane Martin pleaded no contest to three child sex crimes Tuesday in a deal that took a mandatory life sentence off the table.
Martin, 47, of Christiansburg was arrested in August after he called a Virginia Department of Social Services office and said that he had shown a photo of his genitals to a child, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sam Norman said during Martin's plea hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court.
Subsequent law enforcement interviews with the child and with Martin revealed that the photo was only part of a history of sexual abuse, and that Martin had committed various sexual acts with the child, Norman said. Martin told officers that he was "a bad alcoholic" and had periods of blackout, the prosecutor said.
At Tuesday's hearing, Martin entered pleas of no contest to charges of forcible sodomy of a child younger than 13, to taking indecent liberties with a child, and to soliciting a child by electronic means — the latter charge involving the photo that Martin had on his phone and showed to the child.
Norman and defense attorney Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg presented a plea agreement that amended the sodomy charge so that instead of a mandatory life sentence, it would have a punishment range of five years to life behind bars.
Judge Robert Turk said that he was convicting Martin on all three counts and imposing the sentence recommended in the agreement: a total of 20 years in prison, to be suspended after Martin served 10 years.
After his release, Martin will be supervised by the probation office for 10 years, Turk said. During that time Martin is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, cannot have social media accounts or use the internet for anything except work, cannot use drugs or alcohol, and is to undergo a state psychosexual evaluation and follow whatever treatment is suggested, the judge said.