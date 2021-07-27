Christiansburg massage parlor prostitution case ends with plea agreements

CHRISTIANSBURG — A series of plea agreements, fines and suspended sentences, plus some community service, resolved charges from a May crackdown on three massage parlors where police found illicit sexual activity.
Four women facing an assortment of charges were in Montgomery County General District Court Tuesday to plead not guilty — but with stipulations that the evidence was sufficient to convict them. A fifth defendant resolved her case last month.
According to a news release that Christiansburg police issued after the arrests, the five women were charged following a three-month investigation sparked by complaints about three massage businesses. On multiple visits, undercover officers paid for massages, then “were offered sexual services in exchange for an additional fee,” police said.
The news release emphasized that officers turned down the sex.
After the arrests, the town suspended the business licenses of the Sunshine Spa at 3225 N. Franklin St., the Spring Spa at 2115 Roanoke St. and the Oasis Day Spa at 2150 Roanoke St.
On Tuesday, Xueming Sun, 57, was found guilty of trespassing, an amended charge that originally was keeping, visiting or residing in a bawdy place for immoral purposes.
With a translator relaying his words in Mandarin, King explained that the possible penalties for the original and amended charges were the same, but “trespassing doesn’t have the same social label and stigma.”
Sun also was found guilty of failing to obtain a massage license. She was fined a total of $550, with $250 of that amount suspended, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, and placed on supervised probation for 10 months.
Qilin Cai, 47, of Roanoke also was found guilty of an amended charge of trespassing and was fined $250 and sentenced to five months in jail with all of the time suspended.
Youmei Yang, 43, of Roanoke was found guilty of the bawdy place charge, fined $250 and given a five-month suspended sentence. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Obenshain asked that charges of prostitution and of sexual battery against a Christiansburg police officer be dropped.
Hongling Zheng, 54, of Flushing, New York, was found guilty of the bawdy place charge, fined $500 and given a five-month suspended sentence. Charges of prostitution and sexual battery against the same officer were dropped.
Last month, Yumin Tang, 57, of Christiansburg was found guilty of the bawdy place change, was fined $100 and given a 30-day suspended sentence.