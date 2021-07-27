Christiansburg massage parlor prostitution case ends with plea agreements

CHRISTIANSBURG — A series of plea agreements, fines and suspended sentences, plus some community service, resolved charges from a May crackdown on three massage parlors where police found illicit sexual activity.

Four women facing an assortment of charges were in Montgomery County General District Court Tuesday to plead not guilty — but with stipulations that the evidence was sufficient to convict them. A fifth defendant resolved her case last month.

According to a news release that Christiansburg police issued after the arrests, the five women were charged following a three-month investigation sparked by complaints about three massage businesses. On multiple visits, undercover officers paid for massages, then “were offered sexual services in exchange for an additional fee,” police said.

The news release emphasized that officers turned down the sex.

After the arrests, the town suspended the business licenses of the Sunshine Spa at 3225 N. Franklin St., the Spring Spa at 2115 Roanoke St. and the Oasis Day Spa at 2150 Roanoke St.

On Tuesday, Xueming Sun, 57, was found guilty of trespassing, an amended charge that originally was keeping, visiting or residing in a bawdy place for immoral purposes.