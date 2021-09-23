Christiansburg mother is sentenced to 2 life terms for sexually abusing son who was murdered

A jury found Hellman, 27, guilty of child sex abuse and pornography charges. He was scheduled for a separate jury trial for killing the boy but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He is now serving a sentence of two life terms plus 90 years.

Thomas was convicted of inanimate object sexual penetration, forcible sodomy, making child pornography, and distributing or electronically transmitting child pornography.

During her sentencing hearing, relatives of Steven, including his father, testified to the deep grief that his loss has created. Several said they were battling depression and anxiety.

Thomas and her son had lived with her parents until about five months before his death. There had been no signs of abuse then, relatives said.

Steven was described as a cheerful, loving boy, who shadowed his grandparents, begging them to sing another round of Baby Shark or insisting on helping them with chores.

The toddler often made a bigger mess during his attempts to help, said his grandmother. “But I didn’t care,” she said. “He was my world. He was my first grandchild.”

When Thomas moved out, her parents said, they got to see the child less and less.