Christiansburg robot vacuum theft brings ban from Virginia Walmarts

CHRISTIANSBURG — One of two Tazewell County men accused of making off with robot vacuum cleaners from the Christiansburg Walmart last year resolved his case with a guilty plea last week.

Jason Wade Mosley, 43, of Richlands, pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting in an agreement that dropped another shoplifting charge. At a Tuesday hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Mosley was sentenced to five years in prison, with the entire term suspended. Judge Robert Turk said Mosley will be supervised by the probation office for five years.

The judge also told Mosley that he is banned from all Walmarts in Virginia.

Mosley’s charges came from two incidents last summer in which two men were caught on security video removing robot vacuums from the Walmart in Christiansburg.

On June 20 and July 9, one man was seen opening the packaging for a child’s car seat, removing the seat, and stuffing the box with vacuum cleaners – then putting the box in a cart and pushing out the store’s door without stopping to pay, town police said last year. The other man helped load the box into an SUV, and both men then left in the vehicle. In all, 17 vacuum cleaners were taken, police said.