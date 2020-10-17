Christiansburg sword case moves to grand jury

CHRISTIANSBURG — The case of a man accused of trying to end a situation he didn’t like in his house with a sword — and in the process, wounding one of the people involved — will go to a grand jury, a Montgomery County judge said Tuesday.

At a short hearing in General District Court, Raymond Joseph Carter, 38, and his attorney Courtney Roberts of Blacksburg agreed that there was sufficient evidence to send on his case. Judge Randal Duncan certified a charge of aggravated malicious wounding, meaning grand jurors will review the prosecution’s outline of the case and decide if it merits trying Carter in the county’s Circuit Court.

Carter is accused of injuring his brother’s best friend, Ethan Reid, 22, with a Japanese katana-style sword that he drew during an Aug. 7 incident at the Christiansburg residence he shared with his mother and grandfather.

According to a prosecutor at an earlier hearing in the case, Carter told police that he got home from work and was upset to find his brother and Reid hanging out and apparently using drugs. Carter said he went to his bedroom and got the sword, then brought the unsheathed blade to the living room where Reid and his brother were and told them to leave, according to testimony.