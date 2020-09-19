Christiansburg woman avoids accidental-murder charge

A Christiansburg woman accused of supplying methamphetamine — to a man who ate it at a traffic stop and died — pleaded guilty Wednesday in an agreement that dropped an accidental murder charge.
Crystal Dawn Stigger, 41, was convicted in Montgomery County Circuit Court of distributing a Schedule II drug. A felony murder charge was dropped.
Judge Mike Fleenor imposed a sentence recommended in Stigger’s plea agreement: Twenty years in prison to be suspended after Stigger served four years.
The charges against Stigger stemmed from the death last year of Elvis Aron Harris, 37, of Radford.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jen Wolz went over a summary of the prosecution’s evidence that said on the night of June 20, 2019, Harris and Douglas Wayne Pearman, also of Radford, went to a Christiansburg house that law enforcement officers were watching for signs of drug activity. Harris and Pearman went inside, then left a few minutes later.
According to testimony at a preliminary hearing last year, text messages between Pearman and Stigger seemed to indicate a trade for drugs, with Pearman arranging to meet Stigger at the house, and explaining he had no money but would give Stigger a weedeater and repair her lawn mower.
After the two men left in Harris’ pickup truck, officers pulled them over and found two plastic bags with suspected meth residue. There was a glass smoking device and a set of digital scales under the seat, prosecutors said.
Pearman said that during their stop at the Christiansburg house, Harris had bought meth from Stigger. Harris said Pearman had bought the drug, then eaten it during the traffic stop to conceal it from police, prosecutors said.
Pearman, who had been sitting in the truck’s passenger seat where the plastic bags were found, was arrested. Harris was allowed to go and later that night returned to the Radford home he shared with his fianceé, Autumn Quesenberry.
Early on June 21, 2019, Radford emergency crews received a call about an overdose at Harris’ home. He died at the hospital from what the state medical examiner concluded was meth toxicity. An autopsy found a corner of a plastic bag, like those used to contain drugs, in Harris’ stomach, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email after Wednesday’s hearing.
Prosecutors said that Quesenberry told investigators that Harris admitted to her that he, not Pearman, ate the meth during the traffic stop. Quesenberry said that Harris said he’d eaten 3.5 grams of the drug, but that he thought he’d be all right because in the past, he’d used 3 to 4 grams of meth per day.
Later on June 21 police searched the Christiansburg house, finding Stigger there. Officers also found plastic baggies and multiple sets of scales, and a bag with 2.8 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Stigger apologized to Harris’ father, who was in the courtroom, defense attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg said afterward.
Pearman has a Sept. 29 hearing on a charge of being an accessory before the fact to drug distribution, and an Oct. 22 hearing on a drug possession charge.
Jason Patrick Stump, who was at the Christiansburg house with Stigger, also was arrested and has a scheduled Oct. 14 hearing on charges of distributing marijuana, possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them, and — from a June 22, 2019, incident — possessing drugs as a prisoner.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.