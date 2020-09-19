Christiansburg woman avoids accidental-murder charge

Pearman said that during their stop at the Christiansburg house, Harris had bought meth from Stigger. Harris said Pearman had bought the drug, then eaten it during the traffic stop to conceal it from police, prosecutors said.

Pearman, who had been sitting in the truck’s passenger seat where the plastic bags were found, was arrested. Harris was allowed to go and later that night returned to the Radford home he shared with his fianceé, Autumn Quesenberry.

Early on June 21, 2019, Radford emergency crews received a call about an overdose at Harris’ home. He died at the hospital from what the state medical examiner concluded was meth toxicity. An autopsy found a corner of a plastic bag, like those used to contain drugs, in Harris’ stomach, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email after Wednesday’s hearing.

Prosecutors said that Quesenberry told investigators that Harris admitted to her that he, not Pearman, ate the meth during the traffic stop. Quesenberry said that Harris said he’d eaten 3.5 grams of the drug, but that he thought he’d be all right because in the past, he’d used 3 to 4 grams of meth per day.