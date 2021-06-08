Christiansburg woman starts trial Wednesday on charges of sexual abuse of slain son

Thomas' part of the case has maintained a parallel course to Hellman's, with the two defendants' schedules leapfrogging each other as to who might resolve their charges first.

In 2019 and 2020, Thomas was scheduled four times for a plea hearing and once for a jury trial. But each was delayed — first as attorneys awaited the results of a mental competency evaluation of Hellman, then as the pandemic arrived and jury trials were halted for months.

Last month, Thomas appeared for a short hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court for her attorney to say she was ready for trial. She is charged with forcible sodomy, inanimate object sexual penetration, producing child pornography and distributing child pornography. A charge of child abuse was dropped at last month's hearing.

Investigators say that Steven was abused on Jan. 8, 2019, in the small mobile home that Thomas and Hellman shared in the 400 block of Zinc Lane.

Hellman told investigators that he was in the bedroom of the couple's housemate, who was elsewhere, and Thomas and Steven were in a bedroom at the other end of the residence, according to testimony at hearings in the cases and to recordings played at Hellman's trial.