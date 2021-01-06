Christmas Eve deaths of Giles County couple were murder-suicide, sheriff's office says

A Giles County couple's deaths on Christmas Eve were from a murder-suicide, the county sheriff's office announced Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Diane May Clyburn, 60, and her husband Eric Todd Clyburn, 54, were found dead from gunshot wounds by officers who arrived at their Glen Lyn home for a wellbeing check, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, a request for a wellness check was phoned in at about 4:30 p.m. and deputies got to the residence in the 200 block of Risley Circle at about 5 p.m. They could not make contact with anyone at the home.

"Additional information gained while on scene gave deputies cause for concern for the safety of the occupants of the home," the sheriff's office post said.

The deputies and a Virginia state trooper entered the residence and found the body of Diane Clyburn in a bedroom. She had died from a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Her husband was in a separate bedroom and had died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the sheriff's office said.

The bodies were taken to the state medical examiner's office, which determined that the deaths came from a murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said.

