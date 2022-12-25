Christmas eve shooting wounds man in Northwest

A man was hospitalized in Roanoke after a Christmas eve shooting.

Roanoke police, responding to an E-911 report at about 6:35 p.m. Saturday, arrived at the 1100 block of Pilot Street Northwest. There they found an adult man with a gunshot wound, which apparently was not life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Officers located no suspect at the scene and made no arrest. The investigation continued. Police did not release other details in an 11 a.m. email.

The department asks anyone with information to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637. Begin the text with "RoanokePD" for proper delivery. You can remain anonymous.

— The Roanoke Times