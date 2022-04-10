Christmas police chase brings Montgomery County man three and a half years behind bars

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County man’s determined, intoxicated flight from police on Christmas night 2019 will cost him more than three years behind bars, a judge ruled.

Mitchell Conrad Linkous, 47, at one point faced the possibility of six life sentences for an encounter with law enforcement that began with him driving away from a Blacksburg policeman – while the officer clung to Linkous’ pickup truck’s door – and continued through crashes, pepper spray and the slow-motion ramming of three police vehicles. But a plea agreement in December dropped or amended many of the charges against him, including the six counts of attempted capital murder of an officer.

At Monday’s sentencing hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Linkous faced a maximum punishment of 23 years’ incarceration and fines of $17,500. But sentencing guidelines, which took into account Linkous’ lack of much prior criminal history, suggested that he be locked up for somewhere between one and three years.

Judge Robert Turk said that he was going to impose a sentence above that called for in the guidelines because of the seriousness of Linkous’ actions. Also, the judge said, he did not think that all of Linkous’ behavior stemmed from intoxication.

“I think you knew what was going on,” Turk said.

Linkous had pleaded guilty in December to two counts of assaulting an officer; one felony count of property destruction for running into a Virginia State Police cruiser; two misdemeanor counts of property destruction for damaging Blacksburg police cars; eluding; and intoxicated driving, second or subsequent offense.

Turk sentenced Linkous to a total of 15 years, to be suspended after he served three years and six months.

The judge also ordered a $1,500 fine, revoked Linkous’ driver’s license for three years, and said Linkous will have five years of supervised probation after his release, followed by five years of unsupervised probation. Linkous also must pay another $1,598 restitution, the judge said, in addition to the nearly $5,000 that Linkous’ lawyers said he has paid so far.

Before Turk pronounced his sentence, Linkous apologized to the law enforcement officers who chased him, to the court and to his family.

Monday’s hearing included testimony from Linkous’ sister and employer that the episode with police was uncharacteristic, and also from a series of officers who narrated as video from their body and car cameras displayed the chase.

It started when a Blacksburg officer spotted a pickup truck with a smashed rear window and taillight stopped in the intersection of North Main Street and Prices Fork Road. Linkous was the driver. His eyes were red, his speech slurred and he told the officer that he drank three beers several hours earlier, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Little said at Linkous’ hearing in December.

But when the officer told Linkous to get out of the vehicle, Linkous refused. After the driver’s door was opened and shut several times, Linkous pulled back onto the road, with the officer at first still hanging on.

The chase that followed reached into Christiansburg, then into the Merrimac community where Linkous lived. With a growing line of law enforcement vehicles behind him, Linkous twice wrecked his truck on the U.S. 460 Bypass but was able to resume his flight. In Merrimac, he pulled into the driveway he shared with his sister and ran the vehicle into a tree.

Pursuing officers, who filled the driveway behind him, thought Linkous would leave the truck and head for his sister’s house. They began getting out of their cars.

But Linkous put his truck back into motion and drove past the house and into a field and some woods. As officers ran after him, shouting at him to stop, Linkous carried out a multi-point turn and headed back toward the driveway.

Lt. Josh Oakley of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office testified that Linkous’ driver- and passenger-side windows were down and that he gave Linkous a faceful of pepper spray as he passed.

Linkous “kept his eyes open as if I’d never pepper-sprayed him,” Oakley said.

Trooper J. Hale of the state police testified that he was with other officers in the driveway as Linkous returned and that he also noticed Linkous’ wide-eyed stare. Linkous didn’t swerve as his pickup pushed three police vehicles out of the way and he again drove away, Hale said.

The trooper said he had to step aside to avoid being run down. Asked by Little what he was thinking at that moment, the trooper replied, “that he’d kill us.”

Linkous’ sister, Kimberly Woolwine, testified that she came out of her house, yelled at her brother to stop, then stood in front of his truck and put her hands on the hood as he rolled back down the driveway. Woolwine said that Linkous was moving so slowly at that point that she did not feel in danger and was easily able to stand aside when he did not stop.

Linkous drove a short distance farther and abandoned his truck in a driveway off Oilwell Road. A search drone detected his body heat and officers found him hiding under a tarp that covered a pile of firewood.

Little played a final video of Linkous being taken into custody. Over and over, he asked officers why they were arresting him, called them liars and shouted curses.

Linkous’ attorneys, Bev Davis of Radford and Tony Anderson of Roanoke, said Monday that their client was a trusted worker at a concrete company whose employer said his job would be waiting after he was released. The attorneys called Linkous a dutiful father who cares for a young son who in recent years needed operations for an eye ailment – a situation that earlier led the court to pause Linkous’ case while his son recuperated, the attorneys noted.

Anderson and Davis said that Linkous knew he would be jailed. But a year could be enough time to serve, they said.

Little disagreed, saying that Linkous’ flight threatened not only the officers but his own relatives and everyone on the road that Christmas night.

“He had so many opportunities to just stop. … There has to be a consequence for what he did,” Little said.

