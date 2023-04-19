Former Radford police Capt. Christopher Lee Caldwell was convicted Wednesday of a misdemeanor child sex crime.

Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, was found guilty in Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of having consensual sex with a minor age 15 or older, according to court records. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the entire sentence suspended, and was placed on supervised probation for a year.

A felony charge of using a phone, computer or other device to sexually solicit a minor was dropped.

Other details of Wednesday's hearing were not immediately available.

Caldwell, a Radford officer for more than 20 years and part of the department's top leadership, left the city force in September, two days after Virginia State Police notified the city department that he was being investigated, according to a city statement last year. Caldwell was charged in December.

Court records showed an offense date of Aug. 3 for both the crime for which Caldwell was found guilty and the felony charge that was dropped.

The former officer had not been scheduled to appear in court until April 29, when a preliminary hearing was to be held on the felony charge.

Nate Green, commonwealth's attorney in Williamsburg and James City County, served as a special prosecutor in Caldwell's case. Caldwell was defended by attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford.